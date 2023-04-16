KEY POINTS Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe reunited Friday

The exes teamed up to support their son Deacon's album release party

The album launch came after Witherspoon announced her divorce from Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon reunited with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, after she announced her split from her second husband, Jim Toth.

Witherspoon and Phillippe teamed up to show support for their son Deacon Phillippe's budding music carer as they attended the 19-year-old's album release party Friday.

The "Big Sky" actor shared a series of photos from the event on Instagram, along with a caption urging fans to check out his son's new album.

"Awesome night [with] family & friends celebrating the release of 'A New Earth' by @deaconphillippe," the doting dad wrote. "Stream, download and listen to the album."

The snaps included a photo of the father and son duo with their arms hooked on each other. The 48-year-old actor opted for a plain white T-shirt with a red, black and white knit sweater. Deacon sported a black shirt, a white checkered jacket and a multicolored beaded necklace.

The 19-year-old musician also posed for some snaps alongside his mom and his 23-year-old sister Ava Phillippe. The "Legally Blonde" actress looked stunning in her plaid jacket and jeans, while Witherspoon's lookalike daughter rocked a green crop top with black leather pants and a belt.

It wasn't the first time the exes reunited for their kids. Witherspoon and Philippe were also both present when Deacon celebrated his 18th birthday in 2021. At the time, Phillippe shared a black and white photo of him with his ex-wife and Deacon, who sat between his parents, during the teen's birthday party.

The album launch came just weeks after Witherspoon and Toth announced that they had decided to go their separate ways after nearly 12 years of marriage. They share a 10-year-old son, Tennessee.

In a post on Witherspoon's Instagram account, the former couple said they "made the difficult decision to divorce."

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they wrote on March 24, two days before their 12-year anniversary. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

An anonymous source told Us Weekly that the "Big Little Lies" star never wanted her marriage with the talent agent to end but that their split had been "brewing for some time."

An unnamed tipster previously told Page Six that the exes' split was amicable.

"There's no big scandal or drama, just two people who essentially became co-parents and don't really have any romantic feelings for each other anymore," the source said, adding that there was "zero spark and zero romance left" between Witherspoon and Toth by the time they decided to split.