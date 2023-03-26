KEY POINTS Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have been experiencing marital woes for "some time," a report says

The "Legally Blonde" star reportedly adores Toth and didn't want their marriage to end

The exes, who wed in March 2011, reportedly "grew apart"

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth had been experiencing marital woes long before they decided to call it quits, according to reports.

The actress and the talent agent announced Friday their mutual decision to divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage.

"Reese never wanted her marriage to end, but it's not a secret that this has been brewing for some time," an unnamed insider told Us Weekly.

The "Legally Blonde" star "really does adore Jim" despite their decision to split, the insider added. "[She] couldn't have asked for a better stepdad and father to their son, Tennessee."

Witherspoon and Toth, who wed in March 2011, reportedly had a "very healthy relationship and a lot of great times together," but "like a lot of couples, they grew apart," according to the source.

Unnamed Hollywood insiders told Page Six that the impending ending of the former couple's marriage has been a badly kept secret in the industry for months.

There were allegedly talks at agency holiday parties last year that Witherspoon and Toth would be announcing their separation any minute, the outlet claimed.

Witherspoon and Toth released a joint statement Friday via her Instagram account in which they announced the "difficult decision." The news came just two days ahead of the pair's 12-year anniversary.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they wrote. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

An anonymous source previously told Page Six that the exes' decision to part ways was amicable.

"There's no big scandal or drama, just two people who essentially became co-parents and don't really have any romantic feelings for each other anymore," the source said, adding that there was "zero spark and zero romance left" between them.

The tipster added, "She's also become so much more powerful than she was when they married and has expanded her areas of interest in so many ways."

Witherspoon and Toth, who is a top executive at the CAA agency, announced their engagement in December 2010 and got married on March 26, 2011, at her ranch in Ojai, California. They share a 10-year-old son, Tennessee.

Witherspoon also shares two children with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19. She married "Cruel Intentions" co-star Phillippe in 1999, and they split in 2007.