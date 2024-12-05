As we approach 2025, it's time to look back at your music journey with Spotify Wrapped.

What started as a clever marketing tactic in 2016 has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, inspiring rivals to follow suit. More than just a recap of your top songs and artists, this year's Wrapped offers a personalized experience, complete with AI-driven insights and shareable moments that celebrate your unique year in music, as per Time.

Access Your 2024 Wrapped

Getting your Wrapped is easy. Open the latest version of the Spotify app or head to Spotify.com/Wrapped on desktop. Once logged in, your personalized recap will appear on your home screen, where you can explore your listening habits and share them with friends across social media.

What's New in 2024?

This year, Wrapped introduces Your Music Evolution, which breaks down how your tastes have shifted over time, showing you up to three distinct "phases" based on genres and artists. Users can now discover their most-listened-to artist of the year with the new Longest Listening Streak feature, while Spotify brings back Top Listeners to show where you rank among fans of your favorite artist.

AI Features Take Center Stage

AI has a bigger role in Wrapped this year, with a personalized podcast hosted by generative AI, offering insights into your listening habits. Available in English for select regions, this feature is powered by Google's NotebookLM. AI also enhances features like AI DJ, which narrates your year in music, and AI Playlists, where Premium users can create unique playlists based on their Wrapped data.

Data tracking for Spotify Wrapped starts in January and concludes a few weeks before the launch of the feature.

The 2024 Chart-Toppers

Taylor Swift leads the pack once again for the second year as the most-streamed artist, with over 26.6 billion streams, followed by The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. Swift also claims the top album with "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology." Female artists dominated the album charts, with Billie Eilish's "Hit Me Hard and Soft" and Sabrina Carpenter's "Short n' Sweet" rounding out the top three.

Carpenter's "Espresso" was the most-streamed song globally, with 1.6 billion streams, followed by Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" and Eilish's "Birds of a Feather." While Joe Rogan's "The Joe Rogan Experience" retains its title as the most-streamed podcast for the fifth consecutive year.

Spotify also revealed its top-streamed audiobook for Premium users: "A Court of Thorns and Roses," a fantasy-romance novel by Sarah J. Maas.

Share and Dive Deeper

Spotify encourages you to flaunt your Wrapped on social media, especially with new integrations for Instagram and TikTok. Want to go beyond the basics? Third-party apps like How Bad Is Your Streaming Music? uses AI to judge your taste, while Instafest and Receiptify can help you analyze your listening stats in creative ways — like turning your favorite tracks into a virtual music festival lineup or a receipt-style summary.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 is more than just a recap; it's a chance to relive your music moments, discover patterns, and share your musical evolution with the world. Happy listening!