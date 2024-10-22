With less than two weeks remaining until Election Day, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is set to make his debut on Spotify's most popular podcast.

Former President Donald Trump is heading to Austin, Texas, to record an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience on Friday, according to reporting by Politico.

The podcast has more than 14 million followers on Spotify and is especially popular with young men, an audience Trump's camp is hoping to win before Nov. 5, Politico reported.

The two have had a contentious history despite Trump claiming there isn't any tension between the two during an appearance on Lex Fridman Podcast.

"I've always liked him, but I don't know him," Trump said.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Rogan claimed Trump was an "existential threat to democracy," but it appears the podcast host has changed his tune.

Last month, Rogan said in an episode that the economy flourished under Trump and he "did really well and he really did try to cut some of the bullshit down that's going on in this country," Politico reported.

