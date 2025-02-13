As President Donald Trump pushes forward with a fresh wave of tariffs, Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) defended the administration's trade strategy, arguing it was worth trying "something different" rather than continuing business as usual with China.

CNN: So you can guarantee to folks in your district that they're not gonna see higher prices the likes of which Mitch McConnell is sounding the alarm about in Kentucky?



REP. WARREN DAVIDSON: Well, I can't guarantee that pic.twitter.com/OCLlZXnLtX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 13, 2025

Davidson's remarks came in response to concerns raised by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who warned in a recent op-ed that Trump's protectionist policies could hurt Kentucky's economy. McConnell pointed out that the state's agricultural and manufacturing sectors—particularly bourbon, auto parts, and farming—had previously suffered under retaliatory tariffs. He also cautioned that Trump's approach could cost the average Kentuckian an estimated $1,200 per year.

When pressed by CNN on whether he could assure his constituents that Trump's policies wouldn't lead to rising prices, Davidson admitted he couldn't make such a guarantee. However, he argued that the prior strategy of engaging in trade with China had failed.

"I know that's not the intent, and I believe the policies have a better chance to work than a disastrous 'ignore what China's doing and keep trading with them.' That hasn't worked, so why wouldn't we try something different?" Davidson stated.

Trump's tariffs on Mexico and Canada remain a contentious issue, though the White House recently paused Canadian tariffs for 30 days in hopes of reaching a broader agreement on border security. The debate over trade policy is likely to intensify as businesses and consumers begin feeling the effects of the administration's economic decisions.

Originally published by Latin Times.