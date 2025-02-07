William Webster, a Republican and former director of both the FBI and CIA, is urging lawmakers to block the confirmation of Kash Patel as FBI director, warning that his appointment would pose serious risks to national security and destroy the Bureau's independence.

"It's become clear that this administration is intent on destroying the FBI and eschewing the rule of law," Webster wrote in a scathing letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

He called Patel "unqualified," citing his history of pro-Trump conspiracy theories and loyalty-driven politics. Patel has openly supported the January 6 rioters and has compiled an "enemies list" of officials he views as part of a so-called "deep state," raising fears he could use the FBI as a political weapon if confirmed.

"This moment is not just about one nomination; it is about whether the FBI remains independent and effective or becomes simply a political tool," Webster warned in his letter, which was obtained by HuffPost.

The former FBI director also condemned the recent mass firings of FBI agents involved in investigating Trump's past legal cases, calling it a "dangerous precedent" and urging Grassley to reopen Patel's confirmation hearing. However, Grassley has already refused, dismissing Democratic requests for additional scrutiny as "delay tactics."

Webster's plea adds to growing concerns from federal law enforcement groups, who have also warned Congress that Trump's political purges at the FBI are jeopardizing national security and undermining ongoing investigations.

Should Patel's nomination be pushed forward, a committee vote is expected as early as next week.

Originally published on Latin Times