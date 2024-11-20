The Republican congresswoman pushing a bill that would ban transgender women from using the Capitol bathroom that matches their gender identity vowed to "drink tears" of her critics after claiming she is being "bullied."

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace wrote in a post to X Tuesday, "A woman being bullied for **wait for it** protecting women, is the height of gas lighting. I'll drink your tears in my pinot noir tonight. Cheers!"

The tweet included a photo of Mace smiling and holding a glass of wine, which has since amassed more than 53,000 likes.

Mace introduced the bill just weeks before Democrat Sarah McBride is set to make history as the first openly transgender lawmaker to serve in Congress. The bill would require lawmakers and employees to use the bathroom that corresponds to their "biological sex," as reported by CNN.

"I'm not going to allow men to erase women or women's rights," Mace previously told reporters.

In response to the news, McBride, who will represent Delaware in the House of Representatives, wrote in a statement to X, "Every day Americans go to work with people who have life journeys different than their own and engage with them respectfully, I hope members of Congress can muster that same kindness."

This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing. We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars.



"This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing. We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars," McBride continued.

