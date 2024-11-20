Senate Rep. John Thune, who will replace Mitch McConnell in January, came under fire for multiple social media updates, including his latest reassuring Israel that the U.S. "stands squarely" in its corner, while offering no backing for Americans.

Thune uploaded a video to X on Tuesday in which he claimed "Democrats have struggled to support our ally Israel," despite the Biden administration sending $17.9 billion between October 2023 and October 2024.

"To our allies in Israel, and to the Jewish people around the world, my message to you is this: Reinforcements are on the way," Thune wrote.

"In six weeks, Republicans will reclaim the Senate majority, and we will make clear that the United States Congress stands squarely in Israel's corner," he continued.

To our allies in Israel, and to the Jewish people around the world, my message to you is this: Reinforcements are on the way.



In six weeks, Republicans will reclaim the Senate majority, and we will make clear that the United States Congress stands squarely in Israel’s corner. pic.twitter.com/4SaWDmWOMY — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) November 19, 2024

In response to the video, which has accrued more than 3 million views in 24 hours, social media users slammed Thune for consistently reassuring Israel via social media while seemingly ignoring the needs of Americans.

"Anyone like this guy? Israel first America last," X user @JennySehr wrote.

Anyone like this guy? Israel first America last. — Jenny Sehr (@JennySehr) November 20, 2024

One X user admonished the senator for "weaponising Jewish identity."

You’re not speaking to all Jewish people…. Stop weaponising Jewish identity — Jackie Walker - HRH, MP, MBE, ABC (@Jackiew80333500) November 19, 2024

"Since he was picked to be majority leader 5 days ago, 4 of Thune's 16 total posts have been pro-Israel messages. He obviously hasn't posted about any other foreign country like this. And he hasn't even started the job yet," one X user pointed out.

Since he was picked to be majority leader 5 days ago, 4 of Thune’s 16 total posts have been pro-Israel messages. He obviously hasn’t posted about any other foreign country like this. And he hasn’t even started the job yet. https://t.co/riRNod8TgO — Sturgeon's Law (@Sturgeons_Law) November 20, 2024

Another X user reminded Thune it was the American citizens who voted him into the U.S. government.

"If you'd like to run for office in Israel you may do so but in the meantime, you've been elected to serve the American people. Start acting like it," @endPACsNOW wrote.

Senator, perhaps you don’t realize that you hold a position in the United States government. If you’d like to run for office in Israel you may do so but in the meantime, you’ve been elected to serve the American people. Start acting like it. — Pat Greentree (@endPACsNOW) November 19, 2024

In response to his post, the AIPAC Tracker account shared Thune has received $461,724 from the pro-Israel lobby during his tenure as South Dakota's senator.

John Thune is #BribedByAIPAC to pledge his support for a genocidal foreign government even if it means directly violating our own federal laws. https://t.co/H7j5M18yEe pic.twitter.com/ZmC4SSXZ7c — AIPAC Tracker (@TrackAIPAC) November 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Jeremy Scahill, investigative journalist and founding editor of The Intercept, a nonprofit news organization, revealed what he perceived Thune's true intentions.

"For the past year, the U.S. Congress has overwhelmingly stood behind the bipartisan support for Israel's genocidal war against Gaza spearheaded by the Biden administration. Here, Sen. Thune is basically saying he wants zero dissenting voices on the policy emanating from Congress," Scahill wrote.

For the past year, the U.S. Congress has overwhelmingly stood behind the bipartisan support for Israel's genocidal war against Gaza spearheaded by the Biden administration. Here, Sen. Thune is basically saying he wants zero dissenting voices on the policy emanating from Congress. https://t.co/7HYDlcgQnF — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) November 20, 2024

"Trying to imagine in what way the US could be more 'in Israel's corner'. US troops on the ground in Gaza? USAF airstrikes in Lebanon?" X user @rohantalbot wondered.

Trying to imagine in what way the US could be more "in Israel's corner". US troops on the ground in Gaza? USAF airstrikes in Lebanon? https://t.co/Yy8MEMlQi3 — Rohan Talbot (@rohantalbot) November 20, 2024

"I doubt even Trump's supporters would want their sons and daughters coming home in body bags defending that demented genocidal state," another X user said in response to the post.

I doubt even Trump's supporters would want their sons and daughters coming home in body bags defending that demented genocidal state. — John Holman (@JohnHol32019188) November 20, 2024

"Stop funding Israel. Stop funding Ukraine. We have our own dirty house to clean up!," @AmericaPapaBear added.

Stop funding Israel.



Stop funding Ukraine.



We have our own dirty house to clean up! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) November 19, 2024

"You did not get a mandate to throw money into Israel's genocide. How about standing in America's corner," another X user posted.

You did not get a mandate to throw money into Israel's genocide. How about standing in America's corner? — Tenacious P (@pcbyers) November 19, 2024

One X user remarked that based on the nearly 8,000 comments, "it appears 'the people' are waking up."

By the comments it appears "the people" are waking up — Vincent Kennedy (@VincentCrypt46) November 20, 2024

Originally published by Latin Times