Rep. Keith Self defended Republican proposals to cut Medicaid spending, insisting the goal isn't to reduce benefits for those in need but "to get able-bodied adults working."

As part of ongoing Republican efforts to reshape federal spending, Medicaid has become a flashpoint in broader budget negotiations. GOP lawmakers have proposed tightening eligibility and work requirements for Medicaid recipients, sparking backlash from Democrats and healthcare advocates.

During a Thursday morning appearance on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria," Self, a freshman Republican from Texas, addressed growing concerns over GOP-backed Medicaid reform.

"When they use scare tactics to say we're cutting benefits," Self said, "we're only trying to get able-bodied adults working."

Rep. Keith Self on Medicaid: "When they use scare tactics to say we're cutting benefits, we're only trying to get able-bodied adults working." pic.twitter.com/95j4Jfix4b — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2025

He emphasized that the proposed reforms are not aimed at children, seniors, or individuals with disabilities, but at non-disabled adults who, according to some conservatives, rely on public assistance instead of seeking employment.

Health policy experts warn that imposing strict work requirements could lead to significant coverage losses, particularly in states with already fragile healthcare safety nets. Meanwhile, Medicaid enrollment remains at record highs following the COVID-19 pandemic and expanded eligibility policies.

Originally published on Latin Times