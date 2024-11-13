Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla) is facing backlash online after proclaiming his willingness to support President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general pick, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), whose character has been publicly criticized by Mullin in the past.

Trump announced his selection of Gaetz to serve as Attorney General, prompting a CNN appearance from Mullins. He was asked if he'd vote to confirm the appointment.

TAPPER: Are you gonna vote for Matt Gaetz?



SEN. MARKWAYNE MULLIN: I completely trust President Trump's decision making on this one pic.twitter.com/PAqj8upA1j — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2024

"There's no question that we've had our differences," Mullin acknowledged.

In October 2023, Mullins criticized Gaetz's conduct in a live CNN appearance after allegations surfaced that Gaetz was involved in sex trafficking a minor.

"There's a reason why no one defended him," Mullin said at the time, alleging that Gaetz showed off videos of "the girls he had slept with."

However, in light of Trump's election, Mullins seemed willing to let go of past "differences."

"I completely trust President Trump's decision making on this one," Mullin said. "There's a lot of questions that are going to be out there. He's gotta answer those questions and hopefully he's able to answer the questions right...then we'll go through the confirmation process."

On social media platform X, users replied to footage of Mullin's new attitude toward Gaetz with scorn, repeatedly sharing 2023 video footage where Mullins took a firm stance against Gaetz.

Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin on Matt Gaetz: "We had all seen the videos he was showing on the House floor...of the girls that he had slept with. He'd brag about how he would crush ED medicine and chase it with an energy drink so he could go all night."pic.twitter.com/5No53NCwxY — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) November 13, 2024

"What a difference a year makes," one user commented along with the Oct. 4, 2023 video. "Is this the same guy?" read the text above another share of the video.

Commenters mocked Mullin for "cowardice," accusing him of "folding" to court Trump's favor.

They are ALL a frightened little bunch, aren't they? — Donna Marie (@DmJ43) November 13, 2024

Party of Invertebrates rubber stamping absurdity????

Shocker. — Michael B Lehrhoff (@mblehrhoff) November 13, 2024

The inability of any of these MAGA folks to stand up to Trump or speak the truth is so pathetic and embarrassing. — MURRAY (@murray_nyc) November 13, 2024

LOL. Nobody in their party has any balls. — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) November 13, 2024

Many expressed frustration that the media and Mullin were normalizing Gaetz and other controversial figures following Trump's election.

Some commenters believed Mullin's change of tune to be politically motivated and anticipated seeing similar recanting from other GOP politicians.

The media just continuing on like this is all normal and acceptable is INFURIATING! — ReGinA StAcY (@TheReginaHaley1) November 13, 2024

So the press is just gonna act normal with these people?

That's why I haven't had @cnn or @MSNBC since the election! — Emmyjo (@Road_trippn) November 13, 2024

Apologist, comes to mind — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) November 13, 2024

Other commenters believed Mullin's change of tune to be politically motivated and anticipated similar recanting from other GOP politicians as Trump prepares for a return to the White House.

This will be the response of all Senators to Trump's Cabinet picks. — Ryan (@R_L_Micah) November 13, 2024

Translation: gotta protect my own a$$ — JP (@PumpkinGroup) November 13, 2024

So apparently, Trump isn't nominating anyone to actually *do* the job, he's putting up people who will do whatever Trump wants them to do and everyone is just fine with that. — Jennifer Tammaro (@Jennanjack) November 13, 2024

Markwayne is angling for the newly created post of Chairman of Markwaynes — InnocenceCapital.AI (🍆,🍆) (@InnocenceCapit1) November 13, 2024

Originally published by Latin Times.