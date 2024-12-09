Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee, wrote in a scathing Substack post that he is not intimidated by President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion to imprison him and his eight fellow committee members for investigating the Capitol riot.

"[Former Rep. Liz] Cheney was behind it. So is Benny Thompson and everybody on that committee, honestly, they should go to jail," Trump said during an NBC "Meet the Press" interview on Sunday.

Hours later, Kinzinger, who served as an Illinois rep. from 2011 to 2023, shared a post entitled, "Bring It On, Donald: The January 6 Committee Stands on Truth."

"If Donald wants to pursue this vindictive fantasy, I say bring it on. I'm not intimidated by a man whose actions on January 6th showed a cowardly disregard for democracy and the rule of law. A man too frightened to serve in the military, and a who requires a strong man like Putin to feel secure," Kinzinger wrote.

He went on to defend the committee's hearings, which he said proved the Jan. 6 riot was a planned "assault on the foundations of our democracy, encouraged and abetted by the former president himself."

Kinzinger also called committee members "defenders of democracy" while designating Trump as "a man who betrayed it."

"I'm confident that the name 'Trump' will be a stain on our history, and my son will be proud of what I did," Kinzinger continued. "So, bring it on. We aren't afraid of the truth, but I suspect you are."

While Trump threatened to jail the politicians serving on the committee, he also stated he will work to "free" the rioters who were imprisoned on day one of his term.

