Republicans Are Bashing Biden Over Duration Of His 'Vacations'. Trump Spent His Time In Office Similarly
The RNC claims that the president has spent 40% of his time in office away from his job
Republicans continue to attack President Biden for the amount of time he is on vacation during his presidency.
Right-wing commentators have posted recent photos of President Biden on the beach in Delaware to claim he is a do-nothing lame duck and no one is running the country.
While he has spent a lot of time away from the White House, the time has been similar to the amount Donald Trump spent away while president according to lists compiled by some observers.
In fact, the Washington Post noted that both spent all or part of at least 250 days at their own properties or on vacation in the first 853 days of their presidencies, about four months into their fourth year in office.
Right-wing host Chase Geiser attacked Biden for taking his presidential salary while Donald Trump donated his and said he "spent over 40% of his term on vacation says it all."
Conservative commentator Bill Mitchell claimed that Biden has spent 40% of his presidency on vacation and asked, "Seriously, who's running the country while he's working on his tan?"
That 40% number came from data the Republican National Committee said it compiled.
While Republicans harp on Biden's time away from Washington, Donald Trump had a similar pattern of avoiding time at the White House while he was president.
He golfed more than 300 times during his presidency, according to a list compiled by the Seattle Medium.
Trump also spent many days at his resorts in places like Bedminster, N.J. and Mar-a-Lago in Florida. The group Citizens For Ethics said Trump visited Mar-a-Lago 134 times while president and visited his golf clubs 300 times while in office.
Both Trump and Biden could say that they continued to work, no matter where they were at the time. The president travels with a large team and receives constant updates on global emergencies.
In a statement to Fox News, the Biden White House dismissed the criticism of his time away from Washington.
"There is no such thing as a presidential 'vacation.' The President is always working wherever he goes," according to the statement.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Ex Cop Attacked At Capitol Harry Dunn Stunned By Planned Jan. 6 Awards Event At Trump Golf Club
-
No TV Or Screens For Toddlers, Sweden Tells Parents
-
Election Outcome Highlights Germany's Ukraine War Problem
-
Paris Zinc Roofers Seek Elusive UNESCO Heritage Status
-
Azerbaijan: A Country Steeped In Hydrocarbons
-
Nearly 40,000 People Died Alone At Home In Japan So Far This Year: Police
-
Homes Bulldozed In Timor-Leste Ahead Of Pope's Visit
-
Some Moms For Liberty Not Real Fond Of Trump's Oral Sex Jab At Kamala Harris
-
Veterans' Ad Scorches Trump For Using Military Graves As Campaign Props
-
A President Can Do 'Everything,' Nostalgic Trump Recounts, 'You Have So Much Power'