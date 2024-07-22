Congressional Republicans are calling for President Joe Biden's immediate resignation following his announcement to withdraw from the presidential race. Several GOP leaders say that if Biden is unfit to run for re-election, he is unfit to serve his remaining term.

Calling for the president to resign immediately, Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement, "If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough."

At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election.



Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 21, 2024

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), a prominent House GOP leader, demanded Biden's immediate resignation due to his perceived inability to serve effectively.

"If Joe Biden can't run for re-election, he is unable and unfit to serve as President of the United States. He must immediately resign," Stefanik posted on X.

Other GOP leaders voiced similar opinions. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) questioned Biden's mental acuity and cognitive ability, suggesting that if he can't campaign, he shouldn't continue as President.

If Joe Biden does not have the cognitive ability to seek reelection, he does not have the cognitive ability to serve the remainder of his term. Tomorrow I will introduce a resolution calling on Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th amendment and assume the duties of acting President. pic.twitter.com/El10ourh5T — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) July 21, 2024

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who aims to succeed Mitch McConnell as the leader of the Senate Republican conference, also urged Biden to resign, citing doubts about his capability to serve the remaining six months of his term.

Joe Biden shouldn’t be running our country if he can’t run for re-election.



This week, I’ll be introducing a resolution to urge the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment. Biden is not capable of fulfilling the requirements of the job, and that poses a threat to our national… — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 21, 2024

Steve Daines, head of the Senate GOP campaign arm, expressed his concerns about Biden's ability to fulfill the demanding role of President.

Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), chair of the Republican Study Committee, and other GOP lawmakers, including Sen. Markwayne Mullin (Okla.) and Rep. Carlos Gimenez (Fla.), joined the chorus calling for Biden's resignation.

Hern said, "If Joe Biden is unfit to be the Democrat nominee for president, he's unfit to be president for the rest of his term. For the good of the country, Joe Biden should resign immediately."

Mullin proposed that Biden be forcibly removed from office through the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, which governs succession if a president cannot fulfill his duties.

Far-right Rep. Andy Biggs, (R-Ariz.), said: "How is he strong enough to continue serving as Commander in Chief of the strongest nation in the world? Joe Biden ought to step down."

Speaker Johnson earlier criticized the Democratic Party, saying that Biden's decision undermines their proclaimed commitment to democracy. However, not all congressional Republicans agreed with the demand for Biden's immediate resignation.

Centrist Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) expressed respect for Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, acknowledging his choice as acting in the country's best interest.

Senate Minority Leader McConnell, (R-Ky.), a longtime friend of Biden, chose not to join his Republican colleagues in demanding Biden's resignation before his term ends.

But McConnell, who is also stepping down at the end of this term, criticized Democrats for disregarding the will of voters who elected Biden as their nominee.