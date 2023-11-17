House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest (R-Miss.) filed a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) from Congress on Friday.

The move comes one day after the committee released a report saying that there is evidence Santos broke federal law.

"The evidence uncovered in the Ethics Committee's Investigative Subcommittee investigation is more than sufficient to warrant punishment and the most appropriate punishment is expulsion," Guest said in a statement Friday.

Earlier this month, Santos survived another attempt, by his fellow New York Republican Representatives, to expel him from the House. The resolution failed to get the required two-third vote from the floor.

On Thursday, The House Ethics Committee said it unanimously approved a report concluding that there's "substantial evidence" that Santos knowingly caused his campaign to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission, used campaign funds for personal purposes, engaged in fraudulent conduct and violated financial disclosure rules.

The Committee decided to refer additional "uncharged and unlawful conduct by Santos" to the Department of Justice for further investigation.

In a statement, the Committee said that Santos' conduct "warrants public condemnation, is beneath the dignity of the office, and has brought severe discredit upon the House."

Santos said the report was "biased" and a "disgusting politicized smear." He also announced that he won't be seeking reelection in 2024.