The Kennedy family released a blistering statement Friday denouncing Robert F. Kennedy's endorsement of Donald Trump for President.

Her brother posted the statement on X, calling it a personal statement.

I am sharing a personal statement that my family and I have made in response to my brother’s announcement. pic.twitter.com/j7vTTabNYZ — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) August 23, 2024

RFK, Jr., who was running for president as an independent, dropped out on Friday and pledged to support Trump winning a second term in the White House.

"Our brother Bobby's decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear," it stated. "It is a sad ending to a sad story."

The family says, "We want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future."

They went on to say they support Harris and Walz in the election.

The statement was signed by Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Courtney Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Chris Kennedy and Rory Kennedy.

RFK, Jr. appeared at a rally with Trump on Friday afternoon in Glendale, Arizona. He oddly claimed that Trump would make America healthy again, a riff on the MAGA phrase.

Earlier in the day he held his own event to announce his withdrawal.

He said his name will remain on the ballots in many states, but he will withdraw from swing state elections. Kennedy said he believed he could still compete in a "contingent" election if neither Trump nor Harris won a majority of the electoral votes.

Kennedy said his decision followed "deep prayer" and two meetings with Trump, the first just days after the assassination attempt on the former president.