Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out of the presidential race on Friday and has placed his endorsement behind Donald Trump, but the internet can only seem to focus on his voice.

His harsh-sounding voice has been brought up before, leading RFK to share with the public that he has spasmodic dysphonia, also known as laryngeal dysphonia.

Even with such a large announcement, people aren't taking his news seriously and are instead making jokes asking if he "swallowed a bear cub carcass" instead.

🚨 #BREAKINGNEWS RFK Jr says he believes he could have won the election. Fact is RFK Jr was never on every ballot, had no path to 270 ever, and never polled over 15%.



In fact he's polling 3% right now. He's delusional. 🚨

pic.twitter.com/MM5FGpUVjX — Ford News (@FordJohnathan5) August 23, 2024

Here are some reactions to RFK's voice:

RFK Jr's voice sounds like a man who just swallowed a bear cub carcass 😭 pic.twitter.com/bhECVFSKxz — Joshua Sánchez (@jnsanchez) August 23, 2024

RFK Jr sounds like Katharine Hepburn on her death bed.

You kookie motherfuckers wanted him to lead the free world? — David A Vaillancourt (@RaspberryGoulet) August 23, 2024

I have somehow avoided hearing RFK Jr's voice until now and lmao



brain worms man — Aaron DuRall (@Aaron_DuRall) August 23, 2024

I can only listen to RFK jr for 5 mins before I have a bleeding headache from his voice — Special K 🌵 🇺🇸 (@kyeaddison) August 23, 2024

Not to be mean but Rfk Jr's voice😬 did he have a medical issue at one time or something? — Lyla 💚 (@Lyla123lalala) August 23, 2024

I look forward to never hearing RFK Jr's voice again. — That Gay Guy Candle Co. 🥥🌴 (@gayguycandleco) August 23, 2024