RFK JR
Presse_Online/Pixabay

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out of the presidential race on Friday and has placed his endorsement behind Donald Trump, but the internet can only seem to focus on his voice.

His harsh-sounding voice has been brought up before, leading RFK to share with the public that he has spasmodic dysphonia, also known as laryngeal dysphonia.

Even with such a large announcement, people aren't taking his news seriously and are instead making jokes asking if he "swallowed a bear cub carcass" instead.

Here are some reactions to RFK's voice:

