Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) continues to shill Bitcoin despite the alleged conflict of interest and recently said that the king of crypto guarantees civil liberty.

This week, the Democratic presidential candidate continued his firm support of Bitcoin, the world's first-ever crypto asset and by far the largest in terms of market capitalization, when he endorsed it as a cornerstone of civil liberty.

"I AM A LIFELONG DEFENDER OF CIVIL LIBERTIES. BITCOIN IS BOTH AN EXERCISE AND A GUARANTEE OF THOSE FREEDOMS," Kennedy Jr. said.

His statement about Bitcoin as an exercise and guarantee of civil liberties defines the crypto asset as a tool for empowerment and freedom, which aligns with why BTC was created – a way for individuals to exercise their autonomy in their financial dealings.

The remarks by the popular anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the most famous American political families come at a crucial time as Bitcoin and other crypto assets are under public and regulatory scrutiny.

While some lawmakers in the country are calling for stringent regulations in the nascent crypto industry, Kennedy Jr. wants to leave it unshackled and free from government oversight.

But while Kennedy Jr. is championing Bitcoin and seemingly advertising it as a beacon of light in a dark tunnel, many question his intention, particularly since he admitted last month that he owns approximately $250,000 in BTC.

In July, Kennedy Jr. revealed his Bitcoin "Damascus moment" and shared why he supports the crypto asset. It turned out that he became interested in Bitcoin during the Canadian truckers' protest in 2022, when the country implemented the Emergencies Act for the first time.

"They did something that was, to me, unimaginable," the 69-year-old environmental lawyer explained in X Spaces with crypto investor and podcaster Scott Melker.

"They used facial recognition, license plate identification and a number of other technologies to determine the identities of the truckers, and then they froze their bank accounts and their credit cards," he said.

"This government of Canada, which I think most people like me had considered a role model for Western liberal democracy, suddenly morphed into this monster," Kennedy Jr. said at the time. "It occurred to me at that point that freedom of transaction was at least as important as freedom of expression."

Kennedy Jr. also shared his plan to exempt Bitcoin from capital gains tax each time it is converted into U.S. dollars, as well as to back the country's fiat with gold, silver, platinum, and BTC, which he called "real finite assets."

"Backing dollars and U.S. debt obligations with hard assets could help restore strength back to the dollar, rein in inflation and usher in a new era of American financial stability, peace and prosperity," the presidential candidate said virtually at a Heal-the-Divide PAC event Tuesday, before saying that he "will exempt the conversion of bitcoin to the U.S. dollar from capital gains taxes."