Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated in an interview that he believes entire departments of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are unnecessary and should be dissolved.

RFK Jr tells MSNBC that he intends to clear out entire departments of the FDA pic.twitter.com/MKdt5MT0tB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2024

Kennedy, who wrote a book attacking White House COVID-19 response lead Dr. Anthony Fauci, may replace Fauci as the nation's most prominent health official following President-elect Donald Trump's win this election cycle, making his comments all the more pressing.

"In some categories ... there are entire departments, like the nutrition department at the FDA ... that have to go, that are not doing their job, they're not protecting our kids," Kennedy said during an interview on MSNBC.

The former independent presidential candidate dropped out of the race in August, instead endorsing former President Donald Trump. Last week, Kennedy stated that Trump had promised him a role in the White House if the Republican presidential ticket were to win the election, according to The Hill.

"He's not getting a job for HHS," said Trump transition co-chair Howard Lutnick on CNN.

"We don't know what I'm going to do. I talked to the president about it yesterday, and he asked me what I wanted, and I said, we're developing a proposal now," Kennedy told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum upon being asked if he were to be the next Health and Human Services secretary.

RFK Jr. also said that "to eliminate the agencies, as long as it requires congressional approval, I wouldn't be doing that," when asked whether or not there were any health agencies he would commit himself towards eradicating.

"I can get the corruption out of the agencies," he added.

Originally published by Latin Times.