Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is in hot water with the Trump administration for his lack of urgency regarding press updates from his department.

The issue allegedly began when the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) took two days to release a statement about the Texas child died who from measles on Feb. 26, the same day RFK Jr. downplayed the virus during the second Trump administration's first Cabinet meeting.

Despite Stefanie Spear, Kennedy's adviser of more than 10 years and his deputy chief of staff, taking blame for the oversight, the White House's frustration with RFK Jr. persisted. The White House has overseen more press relations on the HHS' behalf than any other department in the Trump administration, according to Axios, forcing the White House to create a "parallel press shop" to provide continued assistance.

At the heart of HHS' issues is that the department's career employees lean liberal, and they're butting heads with Kennedy loyalists, including Spear, acting as shields and filtering requests, according to the report.

"It's a mess over there," a White House aide told Axios. "The [career employees] hate us and are always undermining us and leaking stuff to the media. And then there's this small circle of trust with Stefanie that hasn't expanded."

The White House defended its "great relationship" with Spear in a statement to the outlet, "We work closely day in and day out to Make America Healthy Again. It's disappointing that bitter, anonymous sources are attempting to create conflict where none exists."

Originally published on Latin Times