KEY POINTS Lee Hye-young and Rosé's pet dogs have their own individual Instagram accounts

BLACKPINK Rosé's rescue dog Hank also gets spoiled by different luxury brands

NU'EST's Hwang Min-hyun talked about a memory he had with his pet on GQ Korea

Many K-Pop idols often share adorable moments with their fur babies on social media to introduce them to their fans and give them a sneak peek into their personal lives away from the cameras.

Most of them also share the leisurely lifestyle they enjoy with their pets, who they consider a member of their family.

Here are some of the richest "K-pups," who received luxury items from their K-Pop idol fur parents.

1.

NU'EST Hwang Min-hyun's pet dog

In a video exclusive with GQ Korea, the "My Lovely Liar" star shared stories behind some of his different photos.

While holding a photo of his dog wearing a Moncler padded coat, he shared that he took his dog with him during his holiday visit to his grandmother. "I got Palm Angels Moncler as a gift [to my pet]," Min-hyun revealed.

He shared that when his mom walks his dog in his Moncler coat, people ask how much the coat costs.

2.

BLACKPINK Rosé's pet dog Hank

In September last year, BLACKPINK's Rosé took to Instagram to share a photo of her with her fur baby Hank.

In the photos, Rosé's rescue dog, who has his own Instagram account with over 4.8 million followers, was seen wearing a dog collar from Tiffany & Co., a brand where his fur mom works as a brand ambassador.

The dog collar was a gift from the luxury jewelry brand.

In 2020, Hank received a variety of Saint Laurent accessories, including a pet carrier, bowls, a collar and a leash, which reportedly amounted to over $5,225 in total.

Rosé is also a global ambassador of the luxury brand.

3.

1730's Lee Hye-young's pet dog Buravo

Former K-Pop idol and 1730 and Coco member Lee Hye-young often posts about her pet dog Buravo's leisurely life on her Instagram account.

According to TVReport, Hye-young dresses her pet in luxury brands such as Prada and Gucci. Buravo even has his own account on Instagram.

In other news, BTS' V's pet Yeontan is the first celebrity pet to have an official performance fan cam. Last September, Mnet released an official fan cam video of Yeontan on its YouTube channel after several requests from fans.

Yeontan joined his fur dad V on his "M Countdown" performance as part of the BTS member's promotions for his solo debut album "Layover."

V's fur baby was also featured in different "Layover" content, including the album cover and concept photos.