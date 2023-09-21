KEY POINTS BTS member V's dog Yeontan earned his first official fan cam

Yeontan made his debut alongside V on "M Countdown"

Yeontan is now the first celebrity pet with its own fan cam

BTS member V's beloved pet dog, Yeontan, tagged along during the K-Pop idol's "M Countdown" music show debut in South Korea, and fans — known as ARMYs — were treated with a fan cam of the dog's performance.

On Wednesday, Mnet released the official fan cam of Yeontan via its YouTube channel after several requests from fans. At the beginning of the clip, the 27-year-old South Korean artist and his furry friend could be seen rehearsing their stage blocking before actually diving into the performance of "Slow Dancing" on the main stage.

The audience could also be heard showing support. Some even couldn't hold back amazement.

Interestingly, Yeontan was on his best behavior throughout the performance and even followed V — real name Kim Taehyung — around on stage while remaining calm despite the huge crowd. The fan cam only lasted about 2 minutes and 30 seconds and focused entirely on Yeontan strutting on stage.

As of late, the fan cam — which accumulated over 630,000 views — is the first in the history of K-Pop to feature a celebrity pet.

Following the release of the fan cam, thousands of fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the historic and adorable moment.

"Who would ever thought that Yeontan would have his debut on Mnet and would have his own fan cam?! Yeontan is so adorable!!" one user commented.

Another wrote, "Yeontan's stage presence is no joke, and facial expressions are on point."

"I didn't know this [was] the fan cam I needed in my life until now. Thank you for capturing Yeontan!!" a third user stated.

"Kim Yeontan, congratulations on your debut. You look so handsome just like your dad," a fourth user quipped, while another added, "Yeontan was super obedient. Ah, Yeontan is a baby that would be hard not to love, just adorable."

V made his debut on "M Countdown" last week, performing two of the tracks from his first solo album: "Slow Dancing" and "Love Me Again." This came six days after the release of "Layover" on all music streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

Most recently, the K-Pop sensation's album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album charts, collecting about 100,000 equivalent albums with 12.9 million on-demand streams during the first week of its release. He came next to Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album, "GUTS."