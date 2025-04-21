A widening split is emerging within the Democratic Party over how aggressively to confront the Trump administration's immigration policies, particularly its refusal to comply with a Supreme Court order involving the deportation of a Maryland resident.

According to an original report by Axios published on Thursday, some Democrats are eager to spotlight the case as part of their broader critique of Trump's presidency, while others caution that doing so could backfire politically.

The case in question involves Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident who was erroneously deported to El Salvador. Despite a unanimous Supreme Court ruling ordering his return, both Trump and El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele have refused to comply. The situation has prompted a flurry of Democratic efforts to travel to El Salvador to meet with Garcia and other deportees detained at the Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (CECOT).

The most high profile of which was led by Maryland's Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.). Reps. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) and Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) are also seeking Republican authorization to lead a congressional delegation, or CODEL, while Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is planning a separate trip. "This is about a president of the United States defying the Supreme Court and wanting to be a king," Robert Garcia told Axios.

The situation, however, has created divisions not only among Democratic lawmakers but also within their staffs. According to Axios, Democratic communications aides have debated whether to center deportations in their messaging or maintain a focus on economic issues like tariffs, DOGE cuts, and Social Security.

While some Democrats argue that their constituents are prioritizing the deportation issue, others see a political trap. A House Democrat speaking anonymously told Axios the party risks falling for "the bait" and should remain focused on economic issues:

"With all due respect to some of those folks, I know it's an important issue, but should it be the big issue for Democrats? Probably not. I think we ought to focus on the basic things that affect people on a day-to-day basis — I'm sure in Maryland it's a big issue"

Another House Democrat told Axios the issue is a "soup du jour" and a "trap" for their party, saying their colleagues should not "take the bait for one hairdresser," likely referring to the case of Andry Hernandez Romero, a gay makeup artist who came to the United States last year in search of asylum, was among those deported to El Salvador.

The debate is unfolding amid broader questions about the party's direction. Figures like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders are pushing for a more combative stance through efforts like the "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, while moderates such as Sen. Elissa Slotkin advocate for a pragmatic approach. Fundraising numbers and polling suggest a hunger for bold opposition, but skepticism persists about whether that approach can win over a broader electorate.

