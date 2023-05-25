KEY POINTS Tom Hanks was photographed appearing to lose his cool at the Cannes Film Festival

His wife Rita Wilson revealed the truth behind a photo of Hanks appearing to be angry at a staffer

Wilson explained that they had a hard time hearing each other due to fans screaming at the time

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson has revealed the truth behind a seemingly tense moment at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

When the couple appeared together on a Cannes red carpet Tuesday for the premiere of the movie "Asteroid City," Hanks was photographed appearing to speak angrily with a staffer.

Speculations surfaced that Hanks lost his cool during the event, but Wilson defended her husband and set the record straight via her Instagram Stories.

"This is called I can't hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?" Wilson explained in the post, which was obtained by Fox News Digital and showed the photo that sparked controversy.

"But that doesn't sell stories! Nice try," she added. "We had a great time! Go see 'Asteroid City'!"

For the premiere, Hanks, 66, wore a black tuxedo, while Wilson, also 66, opted for a black floor-length Versace gown featuring beaded work and accessorized with a cape.

Hanks stars in the Wes Anderson comedy "Asteroid City" alongside Jason Schwartzman, Maya Hawke, Sophia Lillis and Scarlett Johansson.

"The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events," a description of the film said.

While Wilson denied any disagreement with Cannes staff, Hanks has previously gotten involved in heated altercations.

Last year, the celebrity couple had a close encounter with an overzealous crowd of fans, and Wilson was nearly knocked over.

In a clip of the viral incident, the actress lost her footing and wobbled away as she shouted, "Stop it!"

Upon hearing his wife's voice, Hanks turned around and saw the fans mobbing them. "My wife? Back the f–k off! Knocking over my wife?" he said, looking visibly annoyed.

The couple proceeded to the vehicle waiting for them, and a fan could be heard apologizing to them. "Sorry about that, Tom," one said.