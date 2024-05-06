Republican National Committee (RNC) head counsel Charlie Spies is stepping down from the role after just two months. He was reportedly "pushed out" from the job.

However, Spies said in a statement that working with the RNC "wasn't the right fit", citing his commitments at his law firm. He said he would continue to support Donald Trump and Republican candidates across all levels in the upcoming November elections.

Commenting on Spies' move, RNC spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said: "Charlie approached RNC Chief of Staff, Chris Lacivita, about potential time commitment conflicts and it was agreed that, while we appreciate and value Charlie's expertise and professionalism, he cannot do this role full time and still maintain the obligations to his law firm that he has spent years successfully building."

Spies was hired in March after the Republican presidential candidate chose a new chair and vice chair for the RNC as part of a radical overhaul of the political group.

Previously hailed by a campaign official as "the best at what he does" with expertise in navigating FEC loopholes, Spies was labeled a "gun for hire."

RNC's chair Michael Whatley, when appointing Spies, had said he would be focused on ensuring it would be "easy to vote and hard to cheat."

However, Spies was not a fan of the former president as he had publicly rejected Trump's election fraud claims.

Spies also filed a complaint in 2015 with the Federal Election Commission against the Trump Organization while in his super PAC (political action conference) role. In 2021, he rebuffed claims regarding voting machines changing votes.

Asked during a panel at the PAC about addressing concerns regarding voting machines allegedly switching votes, he said: "I may get booed off the stage for this, but I have to say that's simply not true. There is just zero evidence that's true."

The Republican lawyer, who is known for expanding the use of super PACs after the Citizens United decision, has previously worked for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during the GOP primary.

His wife, Lisa Spies, was a fundraiser for DeSantis before joining the Trump campaign and heading up donor coalitions.