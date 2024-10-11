Florida Governor Ron DeSantis publicly rejected Vice President Kamala Harris' attempts to engage in Hurricane Milton's recovery efforts, citing that she has "no role in this process," according to a report.

Tensions between DeSantis and Harris have reached a new high point after Harris' criticism of him for not accepting her calls regarding Florida's response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton, according to The Hill.

While DeSantis has cooperated with President Joe Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) during previous storms, the governor claims Harris has "never offered any support" to the state.

"I didn't even know she was trying to reach me, but she has no role in this process," DeSantis said, according to the outlet. "And I've been dealing with these storms in Florida under both [former President] Trump and Biden. Neither of them ever politicized it.

"And, in fact, all the storms I've dealt with under this administration, although I've worked well with the president, she has never called in Florida. She has never offered any support."

DeSantis claims he doesn't care to have Harris' help because she's using the natural disaster for political benefit. The governor says he is currently coordinating disaster relief efforts with FEMA and Biden to assist those who need aid.

"So, what she's doing is she's trying to inject herself into this because of her political campaign," DeSantis said. "So, as the governor here, who's leading this, I don't have time for those games. I don't care about her campaign. Obviously, I'm not a supporter of hers."

Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm near Siesta Key late Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and winds, massive flooding and a storm surge that reached far inland.