KEY POINTS Fifty Fifty ranked No. 3 on Billboard's Global 200 chart

The group joined BTS and Blackpink as the only K-pop acts to enter the Billboard Global 200 top 5

Fifty Fifty debuted in November 2022

Rookie K-pop group Fifty Fifty has reached the top five of Billboard's global music charts, joining the likes of superstars BTS and Blackpink as the only South Korean acts to achieve the feat.

Just six months after their official debut, the quartet — composed of Aran, Keena, Saena and Sio — achieved a new milestone in their career as they became the third K-pop group to enter the top five of the Billboard Global 200 music chart, ranking No. 3 with their single "Cupid," according to Soompi.

BTS became the first South Korean group to debut at the top of the music chart back in 2018, peaking at No. 1 with "Love Yourself: Answer." Blackpink reached No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart last year with "Born Pink" and continued to dominate for 13 consecutive weeks.

On Sunday, Billboard dropped the top 10 rankings for Global 200 and Global [Excluding] U.S. charts dated May 20, which showed Fifty Fifty's "Cupid" at No. 3 and No. 2, respectively.

The data of both charts were based on streaming and sales activity of more than 200 territories across the globe. But the Global Excl. U.S. chart, as the name suggests, does not tabulate data from the U.S.

"Cupid's" ranking jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 on Global 200 over the past week, rising 8% to 84 million streams and 38% to 5,000 units sold worldwide.

On the Global Excl. U.S. chart, the track jumped from No. 6 to No. 2 after accumulating 66.7 million streams and 2,000 units sold outside of the U.S., according to Soompi.

The rookie K-pop group first entered the Billboard Hot 100 music chart with "Cupid" in April after the song went viral on social media platforms, especially TikTok, after it was dropped in February.

Fifty Fifty debuted in November last year with their first mini album, "The Fifity," which consisted of four tracks: "Log in," "Higher," "Lovin' Me," and "Tell Me."

But it was the TikTok-viral single that made them known internationally. As of this writing, "Cupid" has been used as a backtrack for 1.9 million videos on TikTok," while its sped-up version has been used by over 7 million videos among varying content across the platform.

Following their success, Fifty Fifty partnered with U.S.-based Warner Records. The group is currently being handled by an independent entertainment label in South Korea called Attrakt.

"We are so honored to be working with Warner Records, and we are excited to see what the future holds for us. We are looking forward to bringing more great music and content to our fans around the world. Thank you for your continued support and love," the up-and-coming group said in a statement obtained by Bandwagon Asia.

"We are grateful to Warner Records for the opportunity to discuss innovative ways to bring Fifty Fifty to the forefront of the music industry," CEO of The Givers and co-CEO of Attrakt Sung-il Ahn said of the partnership, adding that they are "eager to explore potential avenues for success together."