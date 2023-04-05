KEY POINTS A mobile game featuring Blackpink will launch in the second quarter of this year

"Blackpink The Game" will feature puzzle quests, in-game photo cards, exclusive Blackpink content and many more

The game is now available for pre-order on Google Play and Apple's App Store

Fans will soon get a chance to experience the world of Blackpink through an immersive mobile game called "Blackpink The Game."

On Tuesday, the South Korean pop girl group's agency YG Entertainment announced that it will be releasing a mobile game featuring members Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie in the "second quarter of this year," according to Soompi.

"Blackpink The Game" is a collaboration with TakeOne Company — a content-convergence enterprise "pioneering a new genre of pop culture" that also launched the mobile game "BTS World" in 2019 featuring global sensation BTS.

The upcoming game will let players enter the multiverse world and become the producer of the "Pink Venom" hitmakers.

It will include several modes, such as training and management simulation as well as "Blackpink World," a feature where players can create their Blackpink-inspired avatars and communicate with other users across the globe.

Fans of the group, known as Blinks, will also gain access to high-definition exclusive photos, in-game photocards and videos as well as a soundtrack and music video performed by Blackpink themselves.

"Through a new format, [fans] will be able to see various aspects of Blackpink that they were not able to see before. We hope that fans around the world can enjoy and have a special experience in the world of 'Blackpink The Game,'" an unnamed source from YG Entertainment told Soompi.

TakeOne, the developer of the upcoming mobile game, said in a statement obtained by the outlet, "We are happy to unveil the first official game of Blackpink, the world's best girl group. With the collaboration of our company's exceptional knowledge of content games and the active participation of the [Blackpink] members, we will show you a unique game different from others."

Following the announcement, the girl group unveiled a teaser showcasing some in-game footage. The 30-second trailer opens with snippets of the Blackpink members in real life before it transitions to different features of the game such as puzzle quests and other mini-games.

TakeOne also dropped exclusive screenshots of the game via the official "Blackpink The Game" Twitter account.

Fans can now pre-register to purchase the mobile game via Google Play for Android users and the App Store for IOS users.