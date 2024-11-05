Rudy Giuliani has been ordered to appear in federal court on Thursday amid accusations that he is hiding assets from two election workers awarded nearly $150 million in a defamation case.

Lawyers for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who won their case after Giuliani spread false claims about their role in the 2020 election, say that Giuliani's $6 million Manhattan apartment has been emptied of its valuable furniture and sports memorabilia.

"Save for some rugs, a dining room table, some stray pieces of small furniture and inexpensive wall art... the Apartment has been emptied," said Freeman and Moss's attorney, Aaron Nathan, in a court filing obtained by CNN. The two women also allege that Giuliani has not handed over 26 luxury watches and a 1980 Mercedes-Benz stored in Florida, as directed by the court.

Giuliani's attorney, Kenneth Caruso, argued that Giuliani should be excused from appearing in court because of a live radio show he broadcasts from his Palm Beach condo—his "only source of earned income." The show airs on a platform started by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Giuliani's lawyers claim that the apartment's valuable items have been moved to a Long Island storage facility, though Freeman and Moss's team says they have had difficulty gaining access. The election workers are also seeking control of Giuliani's $3.5 million Palm Beach condo and four Yankees World Series rings, which his son says were gifted to him.

