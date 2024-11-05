Rudy Giuliani Quietly Removed Valuables from Apartment to Hide Them from Defamed Election Workers: Lawyer
"Save for some rugs, a dining room table, some stray pieces of small furniture and inexpensive wall art... the Apartment has been emptied."
Rudy Giuliani has been ordered to appear in federal court on Thursday amid accusations that he is hiding assets from two election workers awarded nearly $150 million in a defamation case.
Lawyers for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who won their case after Giuliani spread false claims about their role in the 2020 election, say that Giuliani's $6 million Manhattan apartment has been emptied of its valuable furniture and sports memorabilia.
"Save for some rugs, a dining room table, some stray pieces of small furniture and inexpensive wall art... the Apartment has been emptied," said Freeman and Moss's attorney, Aaron Nathan, in a court filing obtained by CNN. The two women also allege that Giuliani has not handed over 26 luxury watches and a 1980 Mercedes-Benz stored in Florida, as directed by the court.
Giuliani's attorney, Kenneth Caruso, argued that Giuliani should be excused from appearing in court because of a live radio show he broadcasts from his Palm Beach condo—his "only source of earned income." The show airs on a platform started by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
Giuliani's lawyers claim that the apartment's valuable items have been moved to a Long Island storage facility, though Freeman and Moss's team says they have had difficulty gaining access. The election workers are also seeking control of Giuliani's $3.5 million Palm Beach condo and four Yankees World Series rings, which his son says were gifted to him.
