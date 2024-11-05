Rudy Giuliani arrived to vote in Florida in a Mercedes-Benz he had been ordered to hand over as part of a settlement to election workers he defamed.

The 1980 Mercedes-Benz SL500 convertible was part of the $148 million settlement the former Trump lawyer was ordered to pay to two Georgia election workers he defamed in 2020, as reported by HuffPost.

Giuliani and the convertible, which was previously owned by actress Lauren Bacall, were seen at the same polling station where Donald Trump voted, as reported by NBC News.

The former Trump lawyer was ordered to appear in court Thursday after he was accused of hiding assets to surrender in order to pay off the settlement. Aaron Nathan, an attorney for election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, claimed that Giuliani had his apartment "emptied," as reported by CNN.

Nathan said that Giuliani and his lawyer "have refused or been unable to answer basic questions about the location of most of the property subject to the receivership," according to court filings obtained by NBC News.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Giuliani told HuffPost that Giuliani has "made available his property and possessions as ordered" and that "a few items were put into storage over the course of the past year."

Giuliani previously filed for bankruptcy after he was ordered to pay the settlement, however, a judge dismissed the case in July.

