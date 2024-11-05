Trump Refuses to Say How He Voted on Florida's Abortion Rights Amendment: 'Stop Talking About That'
The amendment would overrule the state's current six-week abortion ban signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Former President Donald Trump once again refused to disclose how he voted on a proposed Florida state constitutional amendment that would overrule the state's current six-week abortion ban signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
While speaking to journalists in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump was asked once again how he voted on Amendment 4, addressing abortion rights within the state of Florida. "Just stop talking about that," the former President responded.
Trump has been questioned about the amendment previously, at one point even stating that the vote on the amendment might play out in a more "liberal way" than expected. He provided a cagey answer upon being asked about the amendment previously by a reporter from POLITICO, stating that abortion had "become much less of an issue."
When asked the same question at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in August, Trump stated that he would hold a later press conference addressing the issue "sometime in the near future."
"So I don't want to tell you now," he continued back in August. "But Florida does have a vote coming up on that and I think probably the vote will go in a little more liberal way than people thought. But I'll be announcing that at the appropriate time."
Prior to the Republican primary, Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had been challenging Trump for the presidential candidacy, criticized the former President for not being pro-life. In response, Trump said that DeSantis' six-week abortion ban was a "terrible mistake".
While previously in office, Trump supported a 20-week abortion ban. However, he has since repeatedly stated that individual states should decide how to implement abortion legislation for themselves since the overturning of the Supreme Court precedent Roe v. Wade.
"Now the states are voting on it," Trump said. "The vote of the people is taking care of it."
Originally published by Latin Times.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
