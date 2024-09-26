Rudy Giuliani's once-celebrated legacy as "America's Mayor", has been eclipsed by the weight of his disbarment, a Washington, D.C. panel now claims, marking a stunning fall from grace for the former mayor turned legal counsel.

The former New York City mayor who spearheaded Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, has been officially disbarred in Washington, D.C. Thursday, after a local appeals court ruled his actions were not only misguided but "frivolous" in their assault on democratic process.

"The misconduct here sadly transcends all his past accomplishments. It was unparalleled in its destructive purpose and effect. He sought to disrupt a presidential election and persists in his refusal to acknowledge the wrong he has done," the panel summarized after acknowledging Giuliani's past achievements.

Giuliani's law license in D.C. had been suspended since mid-2021, but the District of Columbia Court of Appeals has now issued a one-page order mandating his disbarment, according to CBS News.

In July, he was formally disbarred in New York, a dramatic downfall for the once-prominent political figure who had previously held the role of Manhattan's top federal prosecutor.

Giuliani had, in the past, been affectionately known as "America's Mayor" following the attacks in New York City on September 11th and had previously ran an unsuccessfully campaign for the Republican nomination in 2008.