Sam Asghari broke his silence on the rumors that his marriage with Britney Spears is on the rocks.

The actor's rep, Brandon Cohen, shut down the speculation that Asghari and Spears are experiencing marital issues despite both stars recently being seen without their wedding rings.

The BAC Talent publicist told Page Six that Asghari simply removed his wedding band because he is filming a movie.

The outlet said Spears' reps did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the rumors.

The Grammy winner and her husband sparked concerns about their relationship after both were spotted sans their wedding bands in separate sightings this week.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the "Toxic" singer was seen arriving at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday ahead of her trip to Mexico with her pal and manager, Cade Hudson. Her engagement and wedding rings were noticeably missing.

Page Six reported that Asghari was not able to join his wife on her vacation due to his busy work schedule.

Asghari's rep also noted that the "Family Business" actor posted a photo of himself on his Instagram Stories Thursday with his wedding band clearly visible, suggesting that he and Spears are still going strong.

The couple got married at Spears' home in California in June 2022 after five years of dating and less than a year after getting engaged.

In mid-March, Spears raised eyebrows when she shared a video of the couple's trip to Mexico and reminisced about how "happy" they were during the getaway before they tied the knot.

"Throwback to Mexico... before I got married ... so happy and silly here!!!" she wrote.

Fans began speculating that she may be hinting that she no longer felt happy in the relationship.

"So she's not happy now?" one follower asked.

"She's [obviously] not happy now, but that also makes me say... the marriage still seems shammy," another user wrote.

Asghari previously set the record straight on speculation surrounding their marriage.

In December last year, Asghari made it clear that he has never been "controlling" of the singer.

"No, I don't even control what we have for dinner," he joked to TMZ at the time.

"You know, in the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on, so I understand where [fans are] coming from," he added, referring to Spears' 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021. "They're just being protective. If anything, they're being good fans."

Last week, Asghari gushed over his wife's acting abilities and said he wants to star in a movie opposite her.

"I hope so, I hope so, I think she's a great actress," he told TMZ on March 23 after being asked if he would like to film a rom-com with Spears. "I hope one day, that'll be a dream come true."