SB19 member Ken revealed the person he looks up to the most in life.

Singapore-based entertainment outlet The Fifth Parlour recently met with the 26-year-old Filipino singer right before he performed live at Music Matters Live's festival, held at the *SCAPE Ground Theater last week. A recording of their short interview was uploaded via the outlet's Instagram page on Tuesday.

There, Ken — who also goes by the mononym FELIP — was asked about his motivation in life and role model. He revealed that he just wanted to "express" how he felt and show the world, especially the fans — known as A'TIN— who he was an artist. He also admitted wanting to inspire more people.

The "STRAYDOGS" hitmaker then revealed that his first role model was himself before mentioning his father, his family and the fans. When further asked by the interviewer about why he chose his father, he said, "As a kid growing up, there was a lot of bad decisions that I made. I know that it felt, like, unforgivable, but he still [accepted] me and tried to understand me more [sic]...that's why I look up to him, and I love him very much."

FELIP performed two consecutive shows in Singapore last week, considered his first international stint as a solo artist. During his first show, he performed before Singaporean music enthusiasts at the country's biggest music festival, hosted by Music Matters Live in collaboration with Warner Music. He was among the 35 artists hailing from 20 different countries at the festival.

Due to high demand, however, Warner Music announced that he would have a second show. But this time, he was the headliner, and the show was open to more fans, especially those who traveled from the Philippines to show support. Ken performed hits from his first mini-album, "COMPLEX."

The singer-dancer's solo projects came after SB19 concluded the North American leg of its "PAGTATAG!" world tour, which commenced with a two-night show at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila last June. They then jetted off to the U.S. and Canada, performing in cities such as Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto, Winnipeg and Vancouver.

SB19 — composed of Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin — recently returned to the Philippines for a well-deserved break from the tour and more local engagements. Details about the group's next projects will be released soon.