KEY POINTS SB19 will hold a fan meet to celebrate its fifth anniversary on Oct. 28 at the Araneta Coliseum

The P-Pop group announced its month-long anniversary celebration via a live announcement

SB19 fans in the U.S. announced the upcoming activities in their own version of "One Zone"

Filipino boy group SB19 welcomed October with big announcements, including its month-long celebration for its fifth anniversary this month.

Aside from officially debuting its own agency, 1Z Entertainment, where SB19's leader Pablo was introduced as the CEO, SB19 also announced via a YouTube live broadcast Sunday that it will hold a fan meeting, "One Zone: Half A Decade Celebration Fan Meet," on Oct. 28 at the Araneta Coliseum in the Philippines.

To join in on the celebration even though they are miles away, SB19 fans in the U.S. – U.S. A'TIN – announced that they, too, would be organizing a month-long celebration to commemorate SB19's five years in the music and entertainment industry.

Happy Anniversary Month #SB19! 🥳



To commemorate this milestone, US A'TIN is pleased to announce our version of 'One Zone' -- the month-long celebration of SB19's 5th Anniversary. We enjoin A'TIN in the Philippines to participate in the following contests for a chance to win… pic.twitter.com/OpiuGtPUl1 — US A'TIN 🇺🇸 OFFICIAL (@US_ATIN) October 3, 2023

U.S. A'TIN's version of "One Zone" aims to strengthen the bond within the community and affirm that it is one with SB19, 1Z Entertainment and the whole A'TIN fandom "in celebrating half a decade of [SB19's] inspiration, creativity, joy, friendship and excellence in music and in the arts."

SB19's fan base in the U.S. invited A'TIN in the Philippines to participate in the different contests they prepared to win fan meet tickets and GCash prizes.

In the tweet, U.S. A'TIN posted on Tuesday, its own version of "One Zone" will be divided into three parts: a TikTok giveaway, a Stationhead / X (Twitter) giveaway and a celebration on X Spaces.

The specific details of the activities will be announced soon.

🔹 ONE ZONE [SB19 HALF A DECADE CELEBRATION]



Get ready to step into 'One Zone' A'TIN! Join us on October 28, 2023, at 7PM at the Araneta Coliseum for the SB19 Half a Decade Celebration Fanmeet!



This is your chance to be part of an unforgettable night as we celebrate together.… pic.twitter.com/dFNqFEEQwP — SB19 Official ⚠️ (@SB19Official) October 1, 2023

In other news, ticket selling for SB19's fifth anniversary fan meeting started Monday at noon PHT via Ticketnet outlets nationwide and ticketnet.com.ph.

Ticket prices range from PHP 1,000 to PHP 7,000, depending on ticket tier and seat location. Ticket holders will be given special edition merchandise depending on their selected ticket tier.

All ticket holders will get an SB19 poster and a random photo card. But as the ticket gets more expensive, different kinds of exclusive merchandise are added to the package.

The lower box ticket holders will get an additional lanyard, while the patron ticket holders will receive an extra SB19 cap.

In total, VIP standing and seated ticket holders will get a poster, a random photo card, a lanyard, a cap, a shirt a VIP ID and a "One Zone Experience" pass. Those in the VIP standing section will be given an extra wristband.

Following SB19's fan meeting at the Araneta Coliseum, the group will head to Singapore, Bangkok and Dubai in November for the Asia leg of its "PAGTATAG!" world tour.

The five-member Filipino boy group, composed of members Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin, debuted on Oct. 26, 2018, with the single "Tilaluha." The group's debut single was soon followed by "Go Up," which led to SB19's mainstream success.