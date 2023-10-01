KEY POINTS SB19 streamed a live announcement of its upcoming schedules for October and November

The Filipino boy group will hold a fan meet to celebrate its fifth anniversary on Oct. 28.

SB19 fans can anticipate many activities leading to the big "One Zone" fan meet

Filipino boy group SB19, which debuted on Oct. 26, 2018, will have a month-long celebration for its fifth anniversary this October.

On Sunday, SB19, via its social media accounts, announced the schedule for "One Zone," SB19's month-long celebration for withstanding half a decade in the music industry.

Every Monday in October, A'TIN can anticipate the podcast "atin atin lang with SB19." On Oct. 19, "Show Break 5" will be released.

From Oct. 23 to 27, there will be a "One Zone Experience" before the big "One Zone: Half A Decade Celebration Fan Meet" on Oct. 28 at the Araneta Coliseum. The fan meeting will start at 7 p.m. and run for two hours.

Kalahating dekada na tayo A'TIN! 🎉 Maraming salamat sa patuloy na pagsuporta at pagtangkilik sa aming musika at mga kwento. 🎶 And with that, we've prepared a month-long celebration para sa inyo. Mark your calendars for all these… pic.twitter.com/zs4xw2goag — SB19 Official ⚠️ (@SB19Official) October 1, 2023

"This is your chance to be part of an unforgettable night as we celebrate together. Don't miss out [on] this special occasion!" SB19's tweet read.

Included in the tweet are the concert seats, ticket prices and inclusions and an FAQ for A'TIN joining the fan meet.

Get ready to step into 'One Zone' A'TIN! Join us on October 28, 2023, at 7PM at the Araneta Coliseum for the SB19 Half a Decade Celebration Fanmeet!



This is your chance to be part of an unforgettable night as we celebrate together.… pic.twitter.com/dFNqFEEQwP — SB19 Official ⚠️ (@SB19Official) October 1, 2023

Ticket prices range from PHP 1,000 to PHP 7,000 and can be bought from Ticketnet outlets nationwide or through ticketnet.com.ph from noon PHT Monday.

All ticket holders will get an SB19 poster and a random photo card. But as the ticket gets more expensive, different kinds of exclusive merchandise are added to the package.

The lower box ticket holders will get an additional lanyard, while the patron ticket holders will receive an extra SB19 cap.

In total, VIP standing and seated ticket holders will get a poster, a random photo card, a lanyard, a cap, a shirt a VIP ID and a "One Zone Experience" pass. Those in the VIP standing section will be given an extra wristband.

SB19 has yet to announce whether the fan meet will be available for live streaming.

In SB19's live announcement on YouTube, Josh reiterated that since the fifth-anniversary celebration will be a fan meeting, A'TIN can expect more direct interactions and bonding moments with the members: Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin.

The members also invited and reminded fans to follow the group on its different social media accounts to stay updated on future announcements.

Following SB19's fan meeting at the Araneta Coliseum, the group will head to Singapore, Bangkok and Dubai in November for the Asia leg of its "PAGTATAG!" world tour.

On Nov. 15, A'TIN in Singapore can see SB19 at the Capital Theatre. On Nov. 19, the group will meet A'TIN in Thailand at the KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theatre in Bangkok.

On Nov. 24, SB19 will perform for A'TIN in the United Arab Emirates at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium in Dubai.