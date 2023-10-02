KEY POINTS SB19 streamed a live announcement on its official YouTube channel

SB19 went live on Sunday to talk about the upcoming plans, schedules and more information about the group's own agency, 1Z Entertainment.

While explaining 1Z Entertainment's logo, member Justin introduced Pablo as their agency's CEO. "Our 1Z Entertainment logo will be explained by our CEO, Pablo," Justin said. "Oh, CEO?" Stell joked while pointing at Pablo.

"We take pride in 1Z Entertainment. This is one of our biggest achievements," Pablo introduced their agency.

1Z Entertainment's name is a play on the word "zone."

Pablo shared that at 1Z Entertainment, they will "hone breakthrough artists who express their limitless creativity and passion through groundbreaking music, arts and entertainment in an ecosystem that is the zone."

He also named the core values of their agency: creativity, integrity, growth, innovation and quality.

As posted on the agency's official X, formerly Twitter, account and as shared by Justin, the name and logo of SB19's agency mean "to get you in the zone and break the norm."

The first element symbolizes a strong pillar in the letter Z or the support 1Z Entertainment provides its artists, while the second element, the extended diagonal strokes, is a representation of them breaking the norms and space for the growth of their artists.

Lastly, the third element, the equilibrium symbol, represents the harmonious relationship of the agency with its artists, partners, team, advocates and supporters.

"5 years ago, when SB19 was just starting, together we had this dream. that dream was, to have filipino music, filipino talent, & the whole filipino culture to be pinned into the world map." — Pablo, CEO of 1Z Ent.



"Five years ago, when SB19 was just starting, together we had this dream. That dream was to have Filipino music, Filipino talent and the whole Filipino culture pinned into the world map," Pablo shared.

The now-announced CEO of 1Z Entertainment also went on to thank their supporters. "We are really thankful to all of you. Thank you for supporting SB19, and I know that you will also support 1Z Entertainment and our endeavors," Pablo said in Filipino.

In other news, SB19, which debuted on Oct. 26, 2018, will have a month-long celebration for its fifth anniversary this October.

Every Monday in October, A'TIN can anticipate the podcast "atin atin lang with SB19." On Oct. 19, "Show Break 5" will be released.

From Oct. 23 to 27, there will be a "One Zone Experience" before the big "One Zone: Half A Decade Celebration Fan Meet" on Oct. 28 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Ticket prices for the fan meeting range from PHP 1,000 to PHP 7,000 and can be bought from Ticketnet outlets nationwide or through ticketnet.com.ph from noon PHT Monday.

Watch SB19's full live announcement here: