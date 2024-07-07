Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) stated on Sunday that both President Biden and former President Trump should be open to taking cognitive tests as candidates for the White House this November.

In an interview with NBC News's "Meet the Press", Schiff stated, "Look, I'd be happy if both the President and Donald Trump took cognitive tests."

"I think they both should be willing to take a test," Schiff. "I think, frankly, a test would show Donald Trump has a serious illness of one kind or another."

When asked about Biden's win against Trump, he said that the president must be able to win "overwhelmingly" or "pass the torch to someone else."

"Before we get into a decision about who else it should be, the president needs to make a decision whether it's him," he said.

When asked if Biden should step aside and allow Vice President Kamala Harris to take over, Schiff maintained that the decision is Biden's to make.

"I think Biden should take the time talk to people outside of his immediate circle, talk to people he respects, people with objectivity, people with distance, and make the right decision for the country," he said. "And I'm confident Joe Biden has always made the fundamental distinguishing distinction between him and Donald Trump."

Furthermore, Schiff also mentioned that he thought she would be a "phenomenal president."

"I think she has the experience, the judgment, the leadership ability to be an extraordinary president," Schiff said.

Schiff also mentioned that Biden's interview with ABC News, which aired on Friday, was insufficient to address growing concerns from Democrats about his mental fitness.

"The interview didn't put concerns to rest. No single interview is going to do that," he said. "And what I do think the president needs to decide is, can he put those concerns aside? Can he demonstrate to the American people that what happened on the debate stage was an aberration, that he can and will beat Donald Trump."

On Friday, President Joe Biden participated in his first television interview since his poor debate performance, a crucial moment aimed at reassuring allies and voters.

The 22-minute prime-time special with ABC aired in its entirety. "No cuts, no edits, we have not touched it," said interviewer George Stephanopoulos.

During the interview, Biden was repeatedly asked if he had taken a cognitive test or if he would be willing to take one and release the results. Each time, he demurred, arguing that he takes tests every day through his presidential responsibilities.