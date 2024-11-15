Scientific American Top Editor Resigns After Calling Trump Supporters 'F–king Fascists'
'Solidarity to everybody whose meanest, dumbest, most bigoted high-school classmates are celebrating'
The editor-in-chief of Scientific American has resigned following a heated series of social media posts on election night where she referred to Trump supporters as "f–king fascists."
Laura Helmuth's resignation was confirmed by magazine president, Kimberly Lau, who thanked her for four years of leadership that included major awards and a "reimagined digital newsroom."
Helmuth's comments, posted on Bluesky, began optimistically, with her thanking volunteers and organizers. However, as results began indicating a favorable outcome for former President Trump, her tone turned sharply critical.
Reflecting on her Indiana roots, she wrote, "I remember why I left Indiana...and remember why I respect the people who stayed and are trying to make it less racist and sexist."
She added, "Solidarity to everybody whose meanest, dumbest, most bigoted high-school classmates are celebrating...f— them to the moon and back."
The day after the election, Helmuth shared an article from Scientific American titled "Election Grief Is Real. Here's How to Cope," where psychotherapist Pauline Boss spoke on the unresolved grief some people experience after an unexpected election result, comparing it to "frozen grief."
Scientific American has since begun its search for Helmuth's successor.
