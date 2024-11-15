Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's new "Department of Government Efficiency," or DOGE, has announced that it is open to receiving applications for staff jobs and is seeking to hire people with "super high IQ."

The tech billionaire closely allied with President-elect Donald Trump said that these jobs would be unpaid.

In a post on X, the Department of Government Efficiency stated that it needs "super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting."

"If that's you, DM this account with your CV. Elon & Vivek will review the top 1% of applicants," the post added. Following the department's post on X inviting job applications, many responded suggesting spending cuts.

In a separate post on the platform, Musk highlighted that the compensation for these jobs would be zero but they would "greatly help America."

Earlier this week, Trump announced that Musk and businessman Ramaswamy, would co-lead the new initiative and "provide advice and guidance from outside of Government." This department is tasked with trimming down Washington bureaucracy.

"(DOGE) will provide advice and guidance from outside of Government, and partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before," the president-elect said at the time.

Musk and Ramaswamy have both called for sweeping changes to federal programs, such as mass layoffs and deep cuts, NBC News reported.

On Wednesday, the Tesla and Space CEO proposed cutting grant money to non-profit groups, calling them the "illegal arm of the government."

The DOGE would become an official federal department only when Congress approves a law to create it. The president-elect has already set a deadline of July 4, 2026, for the DOGE commission to complete its work.

Musk recently said that the department's actions will be published online "for maximum transparency" and will include a "leaderboard for most insanely dumb spending of your tax dollars."

"This will be both extremely tragic and extremely entertaining," he wrote.

He became a key ally to Trump during his campaign, reportedly spending over $100 million to help the Republican win and repeatedly boosting Trump's candidacy on X.

Before the election, Musk said that the new department would slash $2 trillion from the federal budget -- a big promise echoing his sky-high business ambitions that have made him the world's wealthiest person.