Secret Service Director Cheatle Resigns In Wake Of Assassination Attempt
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle announced her resignation on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after she appeared before the House to address security lapses in the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump's life.
Cheatle was grilled by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle at the oversight committee hearing on Monday, when she took full responsibility for the security failures but refused to answer many of the direct questions about why more steps weren't taken to prevent the shooting.
Following the hearing, Cheatle received a bipartisan letter seeking her resignation. She finally caved to the mounting pressure on Tuesday, although no immediate replacement has been announced.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
