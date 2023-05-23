KEY POINTS Amanza Smith confirmed that she blocked Chrishell Stause on Instagram but didn't give any reason

Smith said that she will share the reason behind the feud "in due time"

Smith clarified that co-star Nicole Young's beef with Stause had nothing to do with her

Amanza Smith has confirmed that she's not on good terms with her "Selling Sunset" co-star Chrishell Stause.

Smith revealed that she blocked Stause on Instagram and was feuding with her co-star in a series of comments on the social media platform after "Selling Sunset" Season 6 started streaming new episodes Friday.

"I've never given any reason as to why I blocked Chrishell to anyone because I don't think anyone has asked so far," Smith, 46, replied to a disgruntled fan in the comments section of her latest post. "Don't worry I'm happy to share in due time."

The reality star defended herself after the fan claimed that she was "hating on Chrishell for no specific reason."

Smith also hinted in another comment that their falling-out might be discussed in upcoming episodes.

"Chrishell fully supported you and your kids, but now you blocked Chrishell... It's so sad and I'm super disappointed in your decision," another fan wrote, to which Smith replied, "Stay tuned," along with a red heart emoji.

Smith also replied to a comment about her being on co-star Nicole Young's "side" in her feud with Stause, appearing to refer to the "Days of Our Lives" alum as "T."

"Nicole has been my dear friend for 11 years and T and Nicole's beef has nothing to do with me," Smith wrote. "No one even sees anything between T and I on season six so definitely don't worry my loyalty lies with the people that I believe, are honest, genuine, and kind. I'll leave it at that."

In another comment, Smith added: "Some things have greatly and obviously changed. Blocking wasn't to be petty it's triggering to see certain people when you are hurt or disappointed etc. It's a sensitive subject with me obviously."

Stause and Young, 37, argued throughout the 11 new episodes of the Netflix series. Their issues started when the latter brought up the drama about a previous real estate transaction, according to Us Weekly.

"A couple of years ago Jason [Oppenheim] added both Nicole and I onto a listing. And Nicole didn't think that I deserved any credit when the house sold because I was a fairly new agent. And she felt like she did a lot more work than I did," Stause explained. "Even though I did show the house to multiple buyers, and I held open houses."

Young claimed that Oppenheim only added Stause because he had a "massive crush on her," which left the latter angry as she was married to Justin Hartley at the time of the listing drama.

"That's when I was married and there was absolutely nothing going on with Jason and I and I don't appreciate the implication," Stause told Young. "Do you not see that what you just said is a problem? You don't see anything wrong with Jason putting you on a listing but if he does it with me, 'Oh he has a crush on me.'"

Stause also claimed on the show that she's seen Young doing drugs in the past, which the latter denied.

Stause and Hartley finalized their divorce in 2021. She moved on with Oppenheim, whom she dated for five months that year before they split due to their "different wants regarding a family."

Stause married musician G Flip earlier this month.