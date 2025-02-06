Voting predictably along party lines, the Senate voted Thursday night to confirm Russell Vought as President Donald Trump's nomination for director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Following a lengthy hold out by Democrats delivering speeches on the floor in protest for 30 hours, Republicans pushed through the divisive Vought by a 53-47 vote.

Vought, co-author of the controversial Project 2025 playbook for dismantling the U.S. federal bureaucracy, withstood the two-day barrage by Democrats to become OMB director under Trump for the second time.

The opposing Democrats called Vought, who led as the office's director during Trump's first term, a threat to democracy, adding they refused to "vote for someone so clearly unfit for office" during a press conference on Thursday, according to reporting by the Guardian.