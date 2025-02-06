Senate Votes Along Party Lines To Confirm Vought As OMB Director Despite Democrats' Protests
Voting predictably along party lines, the Senate voted Thursday night to confirm Russell Vought as President Donald Trump's nomination for director of the Office of Management and Budget.
Following a lengthy hold out by Democrats delivering speeches on the floor in protest for 30 hours, Republicans pushed through the divisive Vought by a 53-47 vote.
Vought, co-author of the controversial Project 2025 playbook for dismantling the U.S. federal bureaucracy, withstood the two-day barrage by Democrats to become OMB director under Trump for the second time.
The opposing Democrats called Vought, who led as the office's director during Trump's first term, a threat to democracy, adding they refused to "vote for someone so clearly unfit for office" during a press conference on Thursday, according to reporting by the Guardian.
