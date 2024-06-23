Senator Graham has strongly denounced Biden's latest immigration relief actions, labeling them a 'disaster' and voicing vehement criticism.

On 'Fox News Sunday,' Senator Graham characterized Biden's actions as disastrous from the perspective of average Americans. He criticized the president for granting legal status to 500,000 people unilaterally, referring to it as 'parole in place,' and accused Biden of being the most lawless president ever on immigration, stating that Biden had metaphorically poured gasoline on a fire.

"From the average Americans' point of view, what Biden did is a disaster. He took a gallon of gasoline, and he poured it on fire. He unilaterally gave 500,000 people legal status, calling it parole in place. There's nothing in our law, he's the most lawless president ever on immigration."

Senator Graham, known for his strong opposition to Biden's border policies, criticized the recent immigration relief, suggesting it could encourage more migrants to come to the United States. He argued that Biden's decision to grant legal status to half a million people might signal to others worldwide that they should continue attempting to cross the border. Graham blamed Biden for reversing Trump-era policies, which he believes has led to a significant increase in border lawlessness. He expressed deep concern, stating, "I've never been more worried about a 9/11 more than I am now."

Last week, Biden issued broad immigration relief that enables certain undocumented immigrants married to U.S. citizens to remain in the country and obtain legal work authorization.

The White House estimates that approximately half a million spouses of U.S. citizens and around 50,000 noncitizen children under the age of 21 could qualify for this program.

He also unveiled new measures aimed at simplifying the visa application process for immigrants residing in the country illegally. This recent immigration relief follows executive actions announced by the administration last week, which were designed to reduce the influx of migrants arriving across the southern border.

Republicans in Congress have frequently condemned Biden's border policies, accusing them of fueling a significant influx of migrants entering the U.S. through the southern border.