Pledis Entertainment has announced that SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan will take a break from activities due to health reasons.

On Monday, the South Korea-based entertainment label released a statement to local media outlets regarding the 25-year-old main vocalist's participation in SEVENTEEN's upcoming activities following the group's successful comeback with the mini album "FML."

"Seungkwan recently visited the hospital due to feeling unwell, and the medical staff advised him to take the necessary time to rest and recover," the statement read, according to Soompi.

"The artist himself is determined to continue his scheduled activities, however, the agency felt that it would be better for him to focus on recovering his health for the time being as recommended by the medical staff," it continued.

Due to the indefinite hiatus, however, Seungkwan won't be taking part in some of the group's events, including the 2023 Tencent Music Entertainment Awards (TMEA), the offline fan sign event in Guangzhou, China, and the highly anticipated "Follow" concert in Seoul, South Korea.

Kim Mingyu, Yoon Jeonghan, Wonwoo, Hoshi, The8, Wen Junhui, Joshua Hong, S.Coups, Woozi, DK, Vernon, Dino and Seungkwan were slated to perform live at the Gocheok Sky Dome on July 21 to 22. It will be held both in-person and via live streaming.

Unfortunately, fans — known as Carat — won't be seeing their favorite main vocal slay the stage. They could only hope that Seungkwan makes a speedy recovery to meet with the fans once again.

This would not be the first time Seungkwan took a break from promotional activities.

In April, the singer-dancer sat out from some of SEVENTEEN's comeback activities after he felt "unwell." At the time, he was also mourning the loss of his longtime best friend in the K-pop industry, ASTRO member Moon Bin.

Recently, SEVENTEEN reached a historic milestone in its career, becoming the only artist to sell more than four million album copies in 7 days on South Korea's Hanteo chart.

The 13-member group's tenth mini album, "FML," sold a staggering 4.5 million physical copies across the globe. Meanwhile, during the first 24 hours, the album sold about 3.9 million units, making the group the first artist to achieve such a feat.

SEVENTEEN debuted under Pledis Entertainment in 2015 and has since become one of the biggest names in the K-pop industry. It is best known for the hit songs "Hot," "Darl+ing," "Left & Right," "Pretty U," "Clap," "Mansae" and "Don't Wanna Cry," among others.