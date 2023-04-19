KEY POINTS Chris Evans said he would prefer being ghosted than experiencing "the slow decline in text responses"

Chris Evans is getting candid about his experience with being dumped.

While promoting his upcoming action-romance movie "Ghosted" with Ana de Armas, 34, Evans, 41, was asked by People in an interview if he's ever been ghosted by someone he was interested in or was seeing.

"I feel I've experienced something much worse," the reigning People's Sexiest Man Alive shared. "I think I'd prefer being ghosted because you can make up any story you want. I've had the slow decline in text responses, and you just know the person is pushing you aside casually."

Asked how he coped with the situation, the "Avengers" star said, "You tell yourself a story, whatever you have to do to get by."

He didn't hint when he was jilted by a potential paramour. However, Evans likely has no complaints about his love life nowadays as he has been dating his girlfriend Alba Baptista for over a year.

An unnamed source told People that the pair "are in love" and that Evans "has never been happier." His friends and family reportedly all approve of Baptista.

In his interview for People's Sexiest Man Alive issue, Evans shared what he finds attractive in a partner. He explained that he is more drawn to a person's "sense of self" rather than their physical appearance.

"Confidence. Not so much what's on the outside, but your sense of self. To know and love yourself and be comfortable with who we are," he said. "You can feel it when someone has it. I'm not saying I do, I hate myself, [laughs] so I fooled you all."

The "Gray Man" star admitted to the outlet that he is ready to settle down. He said he was "laser-focused on finding a partner" he could live with, but balancing that with his acting career wasn't easy.

In the film "Ghosted," Evans plays a farmer who goes on an amazing date with Sadie (de Armas). However, after a fun date, she suddenly ghosts him. He later discovers that she's a secret agent.

Evans and de Armas have worked together in two other films — "Knives Out" and "The Gray Man." However, he felt that their third and latest film was more fun, with de Armas telling People that "Ghosted" was the first movie in which they got to "like each other" onscreen.

"In 'Knives Out' we're adversarial, and in the second film, 'The Gray Man,' we didn't have anything together. This was fun to actually get to have some repartee and explore that type of movie," Evans said.

"Ghosted" streams on Apple TV+ Friday.