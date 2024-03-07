Acclaimed actress Scarlett Johansson has left an indelible mark on Hollywood with her versatility, charisma, and captivating performances. Rising to fame at a young age, Johansson has showcased her talent across a wide range of genres, earning critical acclaim and numerous accolades along the way. With iconic roles in blockbuster franchises and acclaimed indie films alike, Johansson continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her talent and charm.

Net worth

In the glitzy realm of Hollywood, few names shine as brightly as that of Johansson. Renowned for her versatile acting skills and captivating on-screen presence, Johansson has carved out a remarkable career that has not only earned her critical acclaim but also substantial financial success. Let's delve into the depths of her financial empire and uncover the impressive net worth of this cinematic icon.

Already an A-list star in Hollywood, Johansson, experienced a remarkable surge in both her career and financial standing upon joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Natasha Romanoff, famously known as Black Widow. Her debut in "Iron Man 2" in 2010 marked the beginning of her iconic portrayal, leading to appearances in numerous MCU blockbusters, including "The Avengers" series, "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Captain America: Civil War," and her standalone feature, "Black Widow."

As of 2024, Johansson's estimated net worth stands at approximately $165 million, positioning her among the highest-paid actresses in the entertainment industry. According to a Forbes report, her total compensation from a single film amounted to $35 million, comprising $14 million from the upfront payment and an additional 5% from backend profits. The movie, "Endgame" which amassed an astonishing $2.8 billion worldwide, contributed significantly to Johansson's substantial income.

Thanks to her significant contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Johansson has amassed considerable wealth. The financial success was evident even before the release of "Black Widow" in 2021. According to Box Office Mojo, the film generated $379 million in worldwide theatrical ticket sales. Simultaneously, it was available for a $30 rental via Disney+, where it reportedly earned an additional $60 million. However, Disney's decision to release the film both in theaters and on demand led to Johansson suing the entertainment giant.

Her financial prowess was equally noteworthy, as she graced Forbes' annual list of the world's highest-paid actresses from 2014 to 2016, accumulating earnings of $17 million, $35.5 million, and $25 million, respectively. Johansson claimed the top spot on the list in 2018 and 2019, with staggering earnings of $40.5 million and $56 million, respectively. In 2016, she emerged as the highest-grossing actor of the year, amassing a total of $1.2 billion at the box office.

By September 2019, Johansson's films had generated over $5.2 billion in North America and an impressive $14.3 billion worldwide, solidifying her status as the third-highest-grossing box-office star both domestically and globally, as well as the highest-grossing actress of all time in North America.

Legal triumphs

Johansson's journey to wealth hasn't been without its fair share of challenges. In 2021, she made headlines for her legal battle against The Walt Disney Company over the release of "Black Widow" on its streaming platform, Disney+. Johansson alleged that the simultaneous release on streaming breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings tied to the film's theatrical performance.

Johansson asserted that her contract explicitly stipulated a theatrical-only release for the initial launch of the film. Moreover, she claimed that her compensation for the project heavily relied on its box office performance.

In legal filings, Johansson highlighted her attempts to renegotiate her contract before the release of "Black Widow," following Disney's decision for a dual debut. However, the studio reportedly declined to engage in renegotiations. Johansson estimated that the situation resulted in a personal loss of approximately $50 million.

On Sept. 30, 2021, reports emerged stating that both parties had reached an out-of-court settlement. It was reported that Johansson received a settlement of $40 million, suggesting a favorable outcome for the actress. Furthermore, it appears that the resolution fostered an amicable relationship between Johansson and Disney, as she was slated to star in the Disney film, "Tower of Terror."

Rise to fame

Johansson's journey to stardom began at a young age. Born on Nov. 22, 1984, in New York City, she made her acting debut in the 1994 fantasy comedy "North." However, it wasn't until 2001, when Johansson was 17 years old, that she garnered significant attention with the critically acclaimed "Ghost World." However, it was her breakout role in Sofia Coppola's 2003 film "Lost in Translation" that propelled her to widespread recognition. Starring alongside Bill Murray, this critically acclaimed masterpiece grossed $119 million worldwide, surpassing expectations with its remarkable success on a modest $4 million budget.

From an early age, Johansson harbored a deep interest in pursuing a career in the limelight. Johansson's passion led her to tap dance lessons, with her parents providing unwavering support for her chosen path.

Johansson's breakthrough came with her portrayal of Nola, an ambitious actress entangled in an illicit affair, in Woody Allen's acclaimed drama "Match Point" in 2005.

Securing the coveted role of Black Widow in Jon Favreau's "Iron Man 2" (2010), Johansson stepped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after Emily Blunt's departure due to scheduling conflicts. The film proved to be a financial triumph, earning $623.9 million against its $200 million budget, while garnering positive reviews from critics.

Continuing her journey in the MCU, Johansson reprised her role as Black Widow in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014). In this installment, she teams up with Captain America (Chris Evans) and Falcon (Anthony Mackie) to unravel a sinister conspiracy within S.H.I.E.L.D., confronting the enigmatic assassin known as the Winter Soldier. The film achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success, grossing over $714 million worldwide.

In both 2018 and 2019, Johansson claimed the title of the highest-paid actress, earning recognition on numerous occasions on the prestigious Forbes Celebrity 100 list. In 2021, Time magazine honored her as one of the 100 most influential people globally. Johansson's films have collectively amassed an astounding $14.3 billion in global box office revenue, solidifying her position as the highest-grossing box office star in history.

Melodic marvel

In 2006, Johansson lent her vocals to the track "Summertime" for "Unexpected Dreams – Songs from the Stars," a charitable collection of songs recorded by Hollywood actors. She took the stage with the Jesus and Mary Chain for a memorable Coachella reunion show in Indio, California, in April 2007. The following year, Johansson graced the screen as the leading lady in Justin Timberlake's music video for "What Goes Around... Comes Around."

In May 2008, she ventured into the music scene further with her debut album "Anywhere I Lay My Head," featuring one original composition and ten covers of Tom Waits songs.

In February 2015, Johansson embarked on a new musical venture by forming a band called the Singles, alongside Este Haim from HAIM, Holly Miranda, Kendra Morris, and Julia Haltigan. Their debut single, "Candy," marked the beginning of their musical journey.

Stellar endorsements

Renowned for her timeless elegance and captivating allure, Johansson has graced advertising campaigns for prestigious names such as Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, L'Oréal, and Louis Vuitton. Since 2009, she has been the face of the esteemed Spanish brand Mango, adding her signature style to their collections.

Breaking barriers in the world of celebrity endorsements, Johansson made history as the first Hollywood star to represent a champagne producer, featuring prominently in advertisements for Moët & Chandon. She delved into the realm of home-carbonation products when she signed to be the global brand ambassador for the Israeli company SodaStream in January 2014. This pioneering partnership commenced with a memorable television commercial aired during Super Bowl XLVIII on February 2, 2014. However, this collaboration led to her resignation from her position as an ambassador for Oxfam after the organization criticized Johansson for her association with SodaStream, citing concerns about the company's West Bank factory.

Launch of skincare line

In 2022, Johansson introduced her own line of clean skincare products, The Outset. Johansson's personal philosophy towards beauty emphasizes simplicity and effectiveness. "I established this brand with the aim of enhancing clean, essential skincare," Johansson expressed in an interview with Allure. "It's intended for individuals seeking effortless ways to achieve optimal skin health."

Behind the spotlight

Johansson is wedded to Colin Jost, the American comedian, TV host and author. They live in New York City along with their son. She was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and later to Romain Dauriac, who is the proprietor of an advertising agency. She has a daughter with Dauriac.

Beyond her professional achievements, Johansson's personal life and philanthropic endeavors further underscore her multifaceted character and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on the world. As she continues to inspire audiences with her talent and grace, Johansson's legacy as a cinematic icon is destined to endure for generations to come.