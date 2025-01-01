The suspect in the fatal Bourbon Street terrorist attack in New Orleans may not have acted alone, according to the FBI.

42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, identified as a U.S.-born citizen from Texas, drove a vehicle into a crowd before exiting and firing upon local law enforcement. Officers returned fire, and Jabbar was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FBI revealed that an ISIS flag was attached to the trailer hitch of Jabbar's vehicle. Weapons and potential improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found in both the vehicle and the French Quarter. Two IEDs have been located with responders working to ensure the devices are neutralized.

The agency is working to determine whether additional individuals were involved in planning or executing the attack. "We do not believe Jabbar is solely responsible," the FBI said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Authorities are urging the public to assist in the investigation. The FBI has requested anyone with information, videos, or pictures from the last 72 hours to come forward.

"This is an ongoing investigation that's rapidly evolving," the FBI emphasized. "We are working diligently to find answers on behalf of the victims, the citizens and residents of Louisiana, and visitors to the city."

As the investigation continues, law enforcement remains vigilant to ensure there is no further threat to public safety and asks anyone with information about Jabbar to come forward.