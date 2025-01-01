Video Captures The Moment New Orleans Police Get The Call And Sprint To Scene Of Terrorist Attack
'Thankfully we have a great police force that runs toward danger'
A dramatic video shows the exact moment New Orleans police officers received the call about the tragic terrorist attack on Bourbon Street early Wednesday morning.
The EarthCam footage captures several officers abruptly stopping their conversation and racing to the scene on foot.
The incident, which involved a driver plowing into a crowd and engaging law enforcement before being killed, has left the city reeling. The attack resulted in at least 10 fatalities and dozens of injuries, prompting an immediate response from local and federal authorities.
The video, shared on X, elicited outpourings of appreciation on social media, praising the quick reaction of law enforcement.
Local authorities and the FBI continue to collaborate as the investigation continues.
It happened just after 3 a.m. on Bourbon Street. Police said the man drove around barriers in a pickup truck and accelerated into the crowd.
"It was intentional behavior," Anne Kirkpatrick, New Orleans Police Superintendent. "This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could."
