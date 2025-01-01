A dramatic video shows the exact moment New Orleans police officers received the call about the tragic terrorist attack on Bourbon Street early Wednesday morning.

The EarthCam footage captures several officers abruptly stopping their conversation and racing to the scene on foot.

Wow. These cops on Bourbon Street went flying on foot when the call came in. pic.twitter.com/uY2jWrbIZw — Abby H (@KravGirl2004) January 1, 2025

The incident, which involved a driver plowing into a crowd and engaging law enforcement before being killed, has left the city reeling. The attack resulted in at least 10 fatalities and dozens of injuries, prompting an immediate response from local and federal authorities.

The video, shared on X, elicited outpourings of appreciation on social media, praising the quick reaction of law enforcement.

Thankfully, we have a great police force that runs towards danger. — David Piechocki (@DavidPiechocki) January 1, 2025

They run towards danger while people complain about them, they are doing Superman work. — SnowedN47 (@SnowWhite4007) January 1, 2025

Damn right, I use to work on Bourbon St. with these Troopers. They take care of business, and are ready to go at all times. — 50 Shades of Green (@Vassiliadis504) January 1, 2025

Local authorities and the FBI continue to collaborate as the investigation continues.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on Bourbon Street. Police said the man drove around barriers in a pickup truck and accelerated into the crowd.

"It was intentional behavior," Anne Kirkpatrick, New Orleans Police Superintendent. "This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could."