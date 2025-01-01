A witness to the deadly pickup truck attack in New Orleans that left 10 people dead and dozens more injured described horrific scenes in the aftermath of the incident.

Jimmy Cothran said that he saw crushed people with tire tracks on their front and back sides.

"Unimaginable," Cothran said in a CNN interview on Wednesday. "Something you can't unsee and will never forget.

One disturbing memory he described was of a young victim.

"A young, small girl was dancing when we were coming up the street, and she was just completely flat in the center, dead center middle," Cothran.

He says he counted eight bodies in the area he was in.

"Another woman just brutally run over but still agonizing," Cothran said.

He said he is certified in CPR but police blocked him from helping victims.

"These people are somebody's people and they're not going to be there this morning," Cothran said. "It's rough."

The New Orleans Police Superintendent says a man who plowed a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street was "hellbent" on creating carnage.

He was killed after a shootout with police after crashing his truck.

Police were expected to give an update with more information later in the morning.