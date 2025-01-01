Details are emerging about the man the FBI says is responsible for a deadly terror attack in New Orleans in the early hours of the start of the new year. Here is everything we know right now.

He was identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas and the FBI does not believe he was working alone.

The FBI confirmed he is a U.S. Army veteran.

He was dressed in camouflage and was wearing body armor at the time of the attack, Yeshiva World reported.

Jabbar was driving a white Ford pickup truck with Texas plates when he carried out the attack. It appears that it was rented in a vehicle-sharing app.

Police say at approximately 3:15 a.m. local time he drove the truck into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

At least 10 were killed and dozens of others were killed.

After crashing the vehicle he started shooting at New Orleans police officers who had responded to the scene.

Officers returned fire, and Din-Jabbar was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two police officers were injured and transported to a hospital for treatment. They were believed to be in stable condition.

The FBI says an ISIS flag was found in the truck and agents are working to determine his potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations.

Weapons and a potential IED were also found on the trailer hitch of the truck. Other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter of the city.

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan said that two IEDs were found and rendered safe.

The FBI's special agent bomb technicians were working with the ATF to determine if any of the devices were viable.

The FBI is the lead investigative agency and said it was "aggressively running down all leads to identify any possible associates of the subject."